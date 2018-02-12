ON AIR
Homeless sue OC for the right to live by The Santa Ana riverbed

Federal judge to decide whether county can ban people from living on the Santa Ana River trail.

Feb 12, 2018

Tomorrow, US District Court Judge David O. Carter will hear arguments on whether the County of Orange can continue to evict homeless from the Santa Ana River, where a large tent city has existed for the past couple of years. County executives maintain they need to clear out the homeless because they need to start flood-control projects, but two lawsuits filed by the Orange County Catholic Worker and the Legal Aid Society of Orange County claim that move is a violation of the civil rights of the homeless there. The lawsuits allege that police officers with Costa Mesa, Anaheim, and Orange, along with sheriff's deputies have long told homeless to go to the Santa Ana Riverbed instead of in their cities, and are now threatening them with arrest and citation if they remain on the riverbed. How will Judge Carter rule?

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

