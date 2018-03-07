This week, a group of Disneyland Resort workers called the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions announced they plan to put an initiative on the 2018 Anaheim ballot that would establish a $15-per-hour minimum wage within the Anaheim Resort's hotels, theme parks and other businesses. The move is just the latest muscle flexed by Disney's unions, who have upended Anaheim politics in the past decade. A campaign to sign a contract with hotel workers led to pictures of them dressed up as Disney characters while getting arrested for blocking traffic during protests. Officials have campaigned for district elections, against AirBnB, and vow to do more. How far can Disney's unions go?
How Disneyland's unions became a force in Anaheim politics
A coalition of Mouse employees look to put a $15/hour wage for them on 2018 city ballot
Podcast Subscribe Apple Podcasts Spotify Google Play RSS
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
For The Curious Blog
What you need to know about rent control California is in the midst of a housing crisis, with people paying more than ever before to keep a roof over their head. One big manifestation of that crisis is… Read More