How Disneyland's unions became a force in Anaheim politics

This week, a group of Disneyland Resort workers called the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions announced they plan to put an initiative on the 2018 Anaheim ballot that would establish a $15-per-hour minimum wage within the Anaheim Resort's hotels, theme parks and other businesses. The move is just the latest muscle flexed by Disney's unions, who have upended Anaheim politics in the past decade. A campaign to sign a contract with hotel workers led to pictures of them dressed up as Disney characters while getting arrested for blocking traffic during protests. Officials have campaigned for district elections, against AirBnB, and vow to do more. How far can Disney's unions go?