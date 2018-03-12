As Donald Trump visits California tomorrow, one place conspicuously absent from his announced schedule is Orange County. The then-presidential candidate visited Costa Mesa to a raucous crowd in April 2016, but ended up losing OC to Hillary Clinton--the first time a Democrat has taken the famously conservative county since FDR in 1936. The county's Republican politicians has largely shied away from Trump ever since save for Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, who now faces a challenger in former OC GOP chair Scott Baugh, who alleges Rohrabacher's close ties with Trump has put him out of touch with the needs of constituents. Meanwhile, recently released figures show that the GOP's share of OC's registered voters continue to fall. What, if anything, can Trump do to shore up the party base in OC?
How Trump has affected Orange County
Two years after he visited, how has the president changed OC's politics?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
5 things to watch for during President Trump’s first visit to California By Scott Shafer/ The California Report By the time Donald Trump lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar north of San Diego on Tuesday, he will have been President of the… Read More
What you need to know about rent control California is in the midst of a housing crisis, with people paying more than ever before to keep a roof over their head. One big manifestation of that crisis is… Read More