This past weekend, Arnold Forde passed away at 82. He pioneered the use of direct mail in campaigns, working for Democrats and Republicans alike, from Jerry Brown to Arnold Schwarzenegger. His tactics helped pass Proposition 13. He also cast a large shadow over Orange County, running the campaign that defeated an international airport on the old El Toro Marine base in 2002 and providing publicity to its replacement, the Great Park, in its early years to the tune of over $100,000 a month. What will Forde's ultimate legacy be?
Influential political consultant Arnold Forde passes away
Laguna Beach resident pioneered direct mailers and was involved in the Great Park.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
