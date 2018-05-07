In a couple of weeks, Irvine voters will make the final decision on a controversy that has plagued OC veterans for years: the site of Orange County's first cemetery for them. Originally, the site was supposed to be in the middle of the former El Toro Marine Corps Station, which has sat vacant for nearly 20 years. But in October, the City Council decided to swap that designated land for strawberry fields next to the 5 Freeway owned by FivePoint, which has been the lead developer of the Great Park. Opponents of that trade, helped by longtime mayor Larry Agran, turned in more than enough petitions to put the matter on the ballot for a special election June 5. Which side will win?
Irvine Voters to Decide Location of OC's 1st Vets Cemetery
June 5 special election comes after years of controversy.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
