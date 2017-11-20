ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Irvine's Great Park gets lawsuit'ed two ways

OC's ideal city tries to figure out its future anew.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Irvine has historically functioned as Orange County's ideal, a suburb free from problems. But two lawsuits are trying to threaten that stereotype. One, filed by former mayor and councilmember Larry Agran, alleges the city is abrogating its duty in allowing to place a veterans cemetery in land not on the old El Toro air base. Another is filed by the city itself, and maintains the County of Orange's development plans will infringe on Irvine's own strategy for the future. Who has the better idea to make Irvine Orange County's communal place?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’
For The Curious Blog

Cartoonist Roz Chast on Manhattan: ‘I feel more alive when I’m there’ Part of the pleasure of reading Roz Chast’s cartoons in the New Yorker is realizing your life isn’t so miserable after all. Her characters live in a world filled with… Read More

Nov 20, 2017

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad
For The Curious Blog

Handlebar’s Sandra Adu Zelli on the 5 best ingredients for a kickass winter salad People in Santa Barbara aren’t used to standing in line. The one exception may be Handlebar Coffee Roasters, where it’s common to see cyclists and hipsters waiting out the door.… Read More

Nov 17, 2017

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio
For The Curious Blog

4 mysterious sounds hidden in shortwave radio The shortwave radio spectrum is a mysterious place. Read More

Nov 15, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed