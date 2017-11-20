Irvine has historically functioned as Orange County's ideal, a suburb free from problems. But two lawsuits are trying to threaten that stereotype. One, filed by former mayor and councilmember Larry Agran, alleges the city is abrogating its duty in allowing to place a veterans cemetery in land not on the old El Toro air base. Another is filed by the city itself, and maintains the County of Orange's development plans will infringe on Irvine's own strategy for the future. Who has the better idea to make Irvine Orange County's communal place?
Irvine's Great Park gets lawsuit'ed two ways
OC's ideal city tries to figure out its future anew.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
