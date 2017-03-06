ON AIR
John Wayne Airport private-planes controversy?

OC Supes vote to change longtime operator of private-planes terminal.

Mar 06, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to award a contract to ACI Jet of San Luis Obispo to run the private-plane terminals at John Wayne Airport. The move scuttles longtime operator Signature Flight Support, which isn't happy at all. They have sent complaints to the the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation alleging the county had violated federal and local procurement laws. An attorney for another private-plane operator at John Wayne, Atlantic Aviation, also alleged that some supervisors had developed a favorable relationship with a man who's now interim general manager for ACI, whose bid was originally ranked second-to-last by county staffers. But OC supervisors say ACI had the better bid, and that Signature was charging too much for fuel. What'll happen next?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

