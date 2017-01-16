Martin Luther King's Time in OC

Few people think of Orange County and Martin Luther King, Jr., but he gave two speeches in OC: At Chapman College in 1962, before he had become internationally famous, and at the Anaheim Convention Center in 1968, just weeks before he was assassinated. The speeches showed two sides of King the country has wrestled with ever since. At Chapman, he spoke of the importance of nonviolence and peace, while his speech to progressive Democrats at the Anaheim Convention Center laid out his strategy for a Poor People's Campaign. But how has OC celebrated MLK ever since?

