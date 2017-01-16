ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Martin Luther King's Time in OC

MLK gave two Orange County speeches at two very different times in his life.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 16, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Few people think of Orange County and Martin Luther King, Jr., but he gave two speeches in OC: At Chapman College in 1962, before he had become internationally famous, and at the Anaheim Convention Center in 1968, just weeks before he was assassinated. The speeches showed two sides of King the country has wrestled with ever since. At Chapman, he spoke of the importance of nonviolence and peace, while his speech to progressive Democrats at the Anaheim Convention Center laid out his strategy for a Poor People's Campaign. But how has OC celebrated MLK ever since?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE