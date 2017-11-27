Mass transit plans for OC's next decades

Last week, the Orange County Transportation Authority unveiled its Transit Master Plan, which lays out its plans for OC public transportation for the next couple of decades. Among the proposals are dedicated rapid-bus lanes in North Orange County, improved service in South County, and a light-rail line down Harbor Boulevard from Fullerton to Garden Grove that would connect with Santa Ana's own similar system. Also in play is the long-vacant Pacific Electric right-of-way. Similar plans have been offered in the past. Will anything change?