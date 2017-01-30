OC gets a law enforcement watchdog

Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to negotiate a contract with Gary Schons to head OC's Office of Independent Review. If he gets the job, Schons will be in charge of rooting out public corruption. He arrives with a proven track record in his previous employer, the California Attorney General's office criminal division, of taking down supervisors, dirty deputies, and politicos. He arrives at a particularly troublesome time in OC politics, with both the District Attorney's office and Sheriff's Department under federal investigation. Will Schons help clean up OC?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

