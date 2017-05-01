OC Grand Jury blasts OC Jail officials

A scathing report published last week by the Orange County Grand Jury said what sheriff's deputies have long complained about: conditions at the OC Jail were so abysmal that they directly led to the dramatic escape of three dangerous inmates last year. The report shows how deputies had long complained that head count procedures were inadequate, that a lack of surveillance cameras and lighting didn't help, and how deputies themselves allowed inmates to create tents that hid activities. The jury specifically targeted a lack of training and supervision, issues that Sheriff Sandra Hutchens long ago vowed to correct. But with her being distracted by the OC Jail snitch scandal, how much patience will the Board of Supervisors have this time?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

