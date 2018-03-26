OC pols go after CA's sanctuary state

Last week, the small city of Los Alamitos made national headlines when it announced it planned to issue an ordinance announcing it would defy California's so-called sanctuary state law and cooperate with immigration in deporting criminals who are illegal immigrants. Soon after, Huntington Beach announced it would explore on whether to do the same. Critics argue such moves not only those cities not welcoming to immigrants, but also break state law, but those cities say that the law is unconstitutional. Given OC's long history of anti-immigrant sentiment, is this more of the same--or a last gasp of a previous era?