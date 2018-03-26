ON AIR
OC pols go after CA's sanctuary state

First, Los Alamitos; next Huntington Beach. What other cities plan to challenge the California Values Act?

Mar 26, 2018

Last week, the small city of Los Alamitos made national headlines when it announced it planned to issue an ordinance announcing it would defy California's so-called sanctuary state law and cooperate with immigration in deporting criminals who are illegal immigrants. Soon after, Huntington Beach announced it would explore on whether to do the same. Critics argue such moves not only those cities not welcoming to immigrants, but also break state law, but those cities say that the law is unconstitutional. Given OC's long history of anti-immigrant sentiment, is this more of the same--or a last gasp of a previous era?

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

