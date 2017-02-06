OC Public Works vs. Santa Ana River Homeless

Commuters on the 5 North just past the Orange Crush now see something that wasn't there before just a couple of years ago: massive homeless encampments on and around the Santa Ana River. It's become the most visible reminder of Orange County's increasing homeless community, and now the latest one targeted. Today, an OC Public Works project began storing sand and rocks along the river trail from Chapman Avenue through Orangewood right where tents and tarps have established themselves for the past year. County officials say it's a necessary step in order to improve the riverbed--but homeless and their advocates say it's a blatant attempt to remove them. Where will those people go -- and what legal rights do they have?

