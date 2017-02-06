ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

OC Public Works vs. Santa Ana River Homeless

Boulders and gravel to replace encampents near I-5.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 06, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Commuters on the 5 North just past the Orange Crush now see something that wasn't there before just a couple of years ago: massive homeless encampments on and around the Santa Ana River. It's become the most visible reminder of Orange County's increasing homeless community, and now the latest one targeted. Today, an OC Public Works project began storing sand and rocks along the river trail from Chapman Avenue through Orangewood right where tents and tarps have established themselves for the past year. County officials say it's a necessary step in order to improve the riverbed--but homeless and their advocates say it's a blatant attempt to remove them. Where will those people go -- and what legal rights do they have?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE