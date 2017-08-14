On Saturday, over 150 people held a rally in Santa Ana to denounce white nationalists in the wake of the Charlottesville tragedy. This afternoon, dozens more held a similar gathering at the Huntington Beach Pier. This comes in a county that has scene its own violent political protests or alt-right conferences over the past couple of years: a Ku Klux Klan brawl in Anaheim, a Make America Great Again march this spring at Bolsa Chica State Beach where OC Weekly reporters were assaulted, and a gathering of alt-right figures in Huntington Beach earlier this month. OC has long been a gathering point for hate groups and controversial right-wing speakers — but are county residents finally rejecting them?
OC reacts to #Charlottesville
Activists react to tragedy, even as alt-right makes home in Orange County.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
