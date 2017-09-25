This month, the 13 cities served by the Orange County Sheriff's Department all voted to conduct a study about their contract with the law enforcement agency. Council members from Mission Viejo to Yorba Linda are complaining about rising costs over the past five years, and about paying for services like helicopters and SWAT teams that many of the municipalities never even use. Some politicians in South County, where the sheriff's department patrols almost exclusively, have even suggested starting a new regional police force to cut down on costs. In this problematic year for the retiring Sandra Hutchens, will the breakup of these lucrative contracts be their ultimate legacy?
OC sheriff too costly for its cities?
Municipalities that contract with the department want to study a way out.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More