Over the weekend, UCI undergrad Ariana Rowlands became chairwoman of the California College Republicans, capping a momentous rise for her and her fellow OC student GOP members. The daughter of immigrants from Mexico and Wales, Rowlands has drawn national attention for hosting Milo Yiannapolous on campus and other provocative events, inspiring chapters at Orange Coast College and Cal State Fullerton to follow her lead. But such assertive tactics has drawn criticism within the state GOP, and Rowlands takes over an organization that she says is stacked with her opponents. Can Rowlands bring life to the adult GOP?