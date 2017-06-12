OC Supes versus OC Human Relations

For over 25 years, the nonprofit Orange County Human Relations Council has pushed back against hate in Orange County through high school workshop and programs. It works in tandem with the Orange County Human Relations Commission, founded in 1970 and a public entity. But for over a decade, various members of the OC Board of Supervisors have either tried to stop funding the Council altogether or cut funding. The latest vote will happen tomorrow, when the current board will decide whether to give the Council a $252,000 grant and allow it to continue using a county building rent free. The deciding vote will be Supervisor Shawn Nelson. What will he decide?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

