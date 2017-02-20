ON AIR
OCC student who videotaped teacher gets suspended

College asks Caleb O'Neil to apologize for actions; he mulls lawsuit.

Feb 20, 2017

Last week, Orange Coast College announced it planned to suspend Caleb O'Neil for secretly videotaping a professor who made remarks after Election Day against Donald Trump and his supporters. O'Neil released the video, which went viral and led to death threats against Professor Olga Perez Stable Cox, who's been an instructor at the community college for decades. OCC is asking O'Neil to sit out a semester, write a letter of apology, and a three-page letter explaining why his actions were wrong. O'Neil's is appealing his suspension, and his lawyer and supporters say the school is trying to squelch freedom of speech, especially against conservative views—but does O'Neil have a case?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

