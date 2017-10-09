Throughout years of controversies, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas has had one constant by his side: Chief of Staff Susan Kang Schroeder. The Korean immigrant has been in the DA's office since 1999, and as chief of staff since 2010, a position in which she helped created a human trafficking task force while serving as a combative media spokesperson. But recently, an independent legal monitor picked by Rackauckas to ensure he followed reform recommendations offered by a panel last year has suggested Schroeder lose her title because it creates "mass confusion" in the office and reeks of favoritism. Rackauckas has no plans to follow the recommendation, especially since it's long been rumored he's grooming Schroeder to eventually replace him.
OCDA's Susan Kang Schroeder feeling heat?
Independent monitor of District Attorney says Schroeder should lose "chief of staff" designation"
