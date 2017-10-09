ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

OCDA's Susan Kang Schroeder feeling heat?

Independent monitor of District Attorney says Schroeder should lose "chief of staff" designation"

COMING SOON

Oct 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Throughout years of controversies, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas has had one constant by his side: Chief of Staff Susan Kang Schroeder. The Korean immigrant has been in the DA's office since 1999, and as chief of staff since 2010, a position in which she helped created a human trafficking task force while serving as a combative media spokesperson. But recently, an independent legal monitor picked by Rackauckas to ensure he followed reform recommendations offered by a panel last year has suggested Schroeder lose her title because it creates "mass confusion" in the office and reeks of favoritism. Rackauckas has no plans to follow the recommendation, especially since it's long been rumored he's grooming Schroeder to eventually replace him.

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about?
For The Curious Blog

What spooky LA mystery do you want to know more about? Halloween is in the air and we want to hear from you. What are the creepy stories, haunted houses, unsolved murders and Halloween lore that you have always been curious… Read More

Oct 09, 2017

Remembering Tom Petty
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Is the flying car ready to take off?
For The Curious Blog

Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed