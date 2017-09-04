OC's last confederate monument to come down?

Since 2004, a Confederate monument has stood at the Santa Ana Cemetery honoring veterans who went on to become pioneers in the founding of Orange County. In the wake of Charlottesville, the Orange County Cemetery District has asked the OC chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans—the group who erected it—to remove it lest it become a distraction. OC's connections to the Stars and Bars runs deep, and more than a few schools, streets, and parks are named after former Ku Klux Klan members. What's next?