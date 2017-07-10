Orange County's Skid River?

The Santa Ana River has had homeless along its trails and overpasses for generations, but it's become a focal point over the past couple of years—and no longer just around where it passes near the 5 Freeway. In Fountain Valley's stretch, the police generally tolerate the population; in Huntington Beach, police officials push them out at every opportunity. In Orange, the police department work with upset locals. And around Angel Stadium is a no-man's land where both the OC Sheriff's Department and Anaheim Police Department point the finger at each other as felonies go unreported to law enforcement. How can local officials govern OC's largest river?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

