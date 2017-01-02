ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Orange County's top stories for 2017

Three stories to watch for this year.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 02, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

2017 begins with three stories that became big in 2016 looking to gain even more traction this year. The ongoing snitch scandal, where the Orange County District Attorney's office and the sheriff's department are accused of illegally using jailhouse informants, now has federal and grand jury investigations. Later this year will also see the opening of Orange County's second homeless shelter in Anaheim at a time when OC's homeless population is larger and more visible than ever. And while we've experienced a lot of recent rain, our continuing drought will bring further focus on the proposed Poseidon Desalination Plant. What can OC residents expect?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE