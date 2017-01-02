Orange County's top stories for 2017

2017 begins with three stories that became big in 2016 looking to gain even more traction this year. The ongoing snitch scandal, where the Orange County District Attorney's office and the sheriff's department are accused of illegally using jailhouse informants, now has federal and grand jury investigations. Later this year will also see the opening of Orange County's second homeless shelter in Anaheim at a time when OC's homeless population is larger and more visible than ever. And while we've experienced a lot of recent rain, our continuing drought will bring further focus on the proposed Poseidon Desalination Plant. What can OC residents expect?

Benjamin Gottlieb

