Political Drama to Dominate OC in 2018

2018 is guaranteed to be a momentous year in Orange County, as prominent political positions are up for grabs. It'll be a free-for-all to become Orange County Sheriff since incumbent Sandra Hutchens is retiring this year; meanwhile, Tony Rackauckas is expected to face a fierce challenge by longtime critic and current OC Supervisor Todd Spitzer. And national attention is already getting paid to OC's congressional races, with prognosticators saying it's a tossup whether longtime incumbents Darrell Issa and Dana Rohrabacher can win again. What will influence voters on each issue?