2018 is guaranteed to be a momentous year in Orange County, as prominent political positions are up for grabs. It'll be a free-for-all to become Orange County Sheriff since incumbent Sandra Hutchens is retiring this year; meanwhile, Tony Rackauckas is expected to face a fierce challenge by longtime critic and current OC Supervisor Todd Spitzer. And national attention is already getting paid to OC's congressional races, with prognosticators saying it's a tossup whether longtime incumbents Darrell Issa and Dana Rohrabacher can win again. What will influence voters on each issue?
Political Drama to Dominate OC in 2018
Races for congress, district attorney, and sheriff to dominate headlines.
Gustavo Arellano
Benjamin Gottlieb
