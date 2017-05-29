Report: OC has 'growing underclass'

Earlier this month, the Orange County Community Indicators Report painted a good and bad picture of life in OC. Put together by a coalition of government agencies, nonprofits and businesses, it found the county's economy more robust than its Southern California neighbors. But big problems remain. Housing prices remain a huge problem, along with the cost of living and a growing elderly community that's not being replaced. If such problems continue unabated, the report warns a "persistent and growing underclass" will undermine the Orange County dream. What can cities and residents do to stop the tide?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

