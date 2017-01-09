Santa Ana city manager chaos

Next week, the Santa Ana City Council is set to vote on items that will serve as a de facto judgement on city manager David Cavazos. He was put on administrative leave last week during a surprise council session called by longtime opponent Miguel Pulido. He and his allies say Cavazos has allowed crime rates in the city to go up by not hiring enough police officers. But Cavazos supporters say he's spending more money on youth programs and is slowly righting the city after decades of mismanagement. Which side will win?

