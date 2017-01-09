ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Santa Ana city manager chaos

Two factions of Santa Ana's city council are bitterly divided over David Cavazos

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 09, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Next week, the Santa Ana City Council is set to vote on items that will serve as a de facto judgement on city manager David Cavazos. He was put on administrative leave last week during a surprise council session called by longtime opponent Miguel Pulido. He and his allies say Cavazos has allowed crime rates in the city to go up by not hiring enough police officers. But Cavazos supporters say he's spending more money on youth programs and is slowly righting the city after decades of mismanagement. Which side will win?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE