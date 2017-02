Last week, the Santa Ana City Council announced it was going to try and pass a new ordnance targeting food trucks. New rules would effectively wipe out the city's vibrant scene by limiting where they could park, what they can sell, and suggesting Santa Ana build food lots like Austin and Seattle and group trucks there The city last tried to regulate taco trucks in 2005, only to have owners win a lawsuit in OC Superior Court, and they vow to sue again.

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb