Santa Ana Vs. the rest of OC on Homelessness

Last Friday, the Santa Ana City Council held a special meeting where they effectively told the rest of Orange County they are tired of serving as a dumping ground for homeless. For decades, law enforcement and hospitals countywide dropped off homeless people within Santa Ana's city limits, with little thought to any aftermath. But city officials will decide tomorrow night whether it will sue the County of Orange for allowing this to happen. The decision comes in the wake of wealthy cities in South County loudly protesting at county plans to house homeless within their city limits. Santa Ana has a supporter in OC Supervisor Andrew Do--but can their efforts succeed?