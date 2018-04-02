Last Friday, the Santa Ana City Council held a special meeting where they effectively told the rest of Orange County they are tired of serving as a dumping ground for homeless. For decades, law enforcement and hospitals countywide dropped off homeless people within Santa Ana's city limits, with little thought to any aftermath. But city officials will decide tomorrow night whether it will sue the County of Orange for allowing this to happen. The decision comes in the wake of wealthy cities in South County loudly protesting at county plans to house homeless within their city limits. Santa Ana has a supporter in OC Supervisor Andrew Do--but can their efforts succeed?
Santa Ana Vs. the rest of OC on Homelessness
City explores lawsuit accusing Orange County on dumping homeless on them for decades
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Who should be LAPD’s next chief? Chief Charlie Beck has announced he is stepping down on June 27 and the hunt for his successor is on. Thirty one people have applied for the job, including some… Read More
What is that weird Downtown LA building near the 101? One afternoon in late October, Candice Yokomizo (a Curious Coast listener) reached the pinnacle of her lunch-hour trek through Downtown L.A.’s Civic Center when she spotted a structure she didn’t… Read More