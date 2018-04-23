South County Tries to Solve OC's Homeless Problem

Last week, mayors for 12 cities in South Orange County met to try and offer a solution for Orange County is homeless problem. A federal judge has ordered cities to figure out a humane solution to the eviction of nearly 1000 people who lived along the Santa Ana River bed under penalty of repealing anti-camping ordinances. County supervisors tried to open temporary shelters in the cities of Irvine and Laguna Niguel, only to be met with fierce opposition by residents and politicians. Now, the 12 mayors want to put homeless people in a building that's currently a library in Silverado Canyon. Can they get away with it?