ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

South OC cities forge ahead on district elections

Just last year, Orange County only had four cities with district elections, but the 2018 elections will at least double that amount. And two cities that plan to enact such a voting method are a reflection of the new Orange County. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 11, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Just last year, Orange County only had four cities with district elections, but the 2018 elections will at least double that amount. And two cities that plan to enact such a voting method are a reflection of the new Orange County. Last week, Lake Forest approved a map that would create five districts, including one that would have a near-majority of Latinos. Meanwhile, Mission Viejo plans to consider the move after receiving a letter from Kevin Shenkman, which has either threatened legal action or sued cities across California for not enacting district elections to better reflect the demographic makeup of the city. Both Lake Forest and Mission Viejo are in South County, historically thought as white, middle-class suburbs with little diversity, but that's no longer the case. But are district elections really needed for two cities with a surprising amount of diversity on the dais in the past?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape
For The Curious Blog

Photos: The Thomas Fire leaves a scorched landscape The Thomas Fire has burned more than 230,000 acres, becoming the fifth largest wildfire in California history. The fire, which is now 15 percent contained, has destroyed 790 structures. One fatality… Read More

Dec 11, 2017

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year?
For The Curious Blog

Where can you see The Nutcracker in LA this year? When the Nutcracker premiered in St. Petersburg, Russia more than a century ago, critics hated it. But now it’s become what might be the most popular ballet in the world.… Read More

Dec 07, 2017

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know?
For The Curious Blog

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed