Last week, representatives from most of Orange County's cities showed up to the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter to tell him what they're doing to alleviate Orange County's homeless issue. Anaheim, Santa Ana and Huntington Beach announced they would provide 700 shelter beds in addition to the hundreds they already have. But mayors of the cities in South County, OC's wealthier 'burbs, said they had yet to locate any sites. This comes just a couple of months after they announced they wanted to place homeless in remote canyon areas, drawing criticisms from Supervisors and activists alike for maintaining they should not do much on the homeless issue. Judge Carter has threatened to lift anti-camping ordinances that would allow homeless to live anywhere if South County doesn't offer something to his liking—will he do it?
South Orange County Still Mum on Homeless Sites
Non-committal by region's mayors on federal judge mandate irritates rest of OC.
