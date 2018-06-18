ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

South Orange County Still Mum on Homeless Sites

Non-committal by region's mayors on federal judge mandate irritates rest of OC.

Jun 18, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Last week, representatives from most of Orange County's cities showed up to the courtroom of U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter to tell him what they're doing to alleviate Orange County's homeless issue. Anaheim, Santa Ana and Huntington Beach announced they would provide 700 shelter beds in addition to the hundreds they already have. But mayors of the cities in South County, OC's wealthier 'burbs, said they had yet to locate any sites. This comes just a couple of months after they announced they wanted to place homeless in remote canyon areas, drawing criticisms from Supervisors and activists alike for maintaining they should not do much on the homeless issue. Judge Carter has threatened to lift anti-camping ordinances that would allow homeless to live anywhere if South County doesn't offer something to his liking—will he do it?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed