Supervisor Todd Spitzer faces lawsuit

A complaint filed by a former staffer is the latest in a long list of critiques against the long-time OC politician.

Apr 03, 2017

Since first getting elected to the Brea-Olinda School District board of trustees in 1992, current OC Supervisor Todd Spitzer has made a name for himself as a hard-charging, ambitious politician. This approach has made him as many admirers as critics, and the latter are having a field day with a lawsuit filed by a former staffer who claimed he ran his office through "fear and aggression" and violated minimum wage and overtime wages. Spitzer disputes the lawsuit, saying his former staffer was fired for refusing to learn computer skills. But the suit has brought back questions about Spitzer's judgement and temperament. As he plans a long-promised run for the district attorney's office, will he prove his own worst enemy?

Benjamin Gottlieb

