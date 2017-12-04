Last weeks mass lay-offs of nearly three quarters of LA Weekly staff is still reverberating across southern California. And one of the big mysteries are the new owners, a collection of businessmen and lawyers from Orange County with nearly no Los Angeles ties. The new guy in head of operations is Brian Calle, who used to run the Orange County Register opinion section and comes with his own history of bad journalism decisions. Will he fundamentally change what has long been a progressive voice in Southern California?
The OC guys who now run LA Weekly
Orange County businessman and pundits buy Los Angeles venerable alt weekly.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
