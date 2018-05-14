ON AIR
The Wild, Wild 39th Congressional District Primary

17 Candidates Run to Replace Outgoing Congressman Ed Royce

May 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Th 39th congressional district covers most of North Orange county and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Ed Royce covered the area for the past 25 years, but his retirement has sparked one of of the most frenetic primary congressional races in the country. 17 candidates are running – six Democrats, seven Republicans, and 4 other candidates. National Democratic leaders have targeted this district as one that they want to flip this election year, but have no candidates with name recognition. The Republicans, on the other hand, can count on a current OC supervisor, a former state assembly woman,and state Senator among their candidates. California's jungle primary has prognosticators warning that it could either shut out the Republicans or Democrats altogether in the general election. Who will advance?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

