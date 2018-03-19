ON AIR
What's next in OC's move to tackle homelessness

Weekend court hearings, repentant supervisors, and a plan to move even more homeless into temporary shelters.

Mar 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Over the weekend, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter continued to singlehandly try and end Orange County's longstanding homeless problem along the Santa Ana River and Civic Center. He's asked the County of Orange to relocate nearly 600 homeless people to more permanent settings as a previously reached agreement of housing for 30 days expires. He also asked that Santa Ana and county officials move to clear the Civic Center of its homeless population, currently estimated at around 150 and situated right next to City Council chambers. Finally, Judge Carter asked all cities in Orange County to offer solutions instead of just run the homeless out of their jurisdictions, warning them not to dump any more in Santa Ana and Anaheim. But will any of this permanently solve homelessness in OC?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

