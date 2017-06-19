ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

What's next in the OC jailhouse snitch scandal?

OC Grand Jury labels scandal a "witch hunt," but investigations continue.

COMING SOON

Jun 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Orange County Grand Jury created a bit of a stir last week when it released a report stating that investigations into the OC jailhouse snitch scandal were a "witch hunt" and that OC Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals should stop hearings into the matter. The conclusion happens even as the California Attorney General's office and the US Justice Department continue their own investigations, and despite a California appeals court ruling that said "systematic problems" existed under OCDA Tony Rackauckas and Sheriff Sandra Hutchens. Nevertheless, OC's two top law people hailed the Grand Jury's finding as vindicating their departments. What's next?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE