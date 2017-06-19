What's next in the OC jailhouse snitch scandal?

The Orange County Grand Jury created a bit of a stir last week when it released a report stating that investigations into the OC jailhouse snitch scandal were a "witch hunt" and that OC Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals should stop hearings into the matter. The conclusion happens even as the California Attorney General's office and the US Justice Department continue their own investigations, and despite a California appeals court ruling that said "systematic problems" existed under OCDA Tony Rackauckas and Sheriff Sandra Hutchens. Nevertheless, OC's two top law people hailed the Grand Jury's finding as vindicating their departments. What's next?

