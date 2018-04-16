Will 2018 be the OC GOP's Waterloo?

Last month the Orange County Registrar of Voters released figures that the gap between the Republican and Democratic Party is smaller than ever. Currently, 36.9 percent of OC voters identify as Republican, Democrats make up 34.1 percent and No Party Preference stands at 24.7 percent. That's a huge drop from 1990, when the OC GOP enjoyed a 22-percent lead over the Dems. The loss has national and local Democratic leaders and activists salivating for wins in the 2018 election--but is the OC GOP really dying?
