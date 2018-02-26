ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Winners, Losers in Santa Ana River Homeless Sweep

And what's next after a federal judge's historic decision

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 26, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

After years of hosting a large homeless camp, the Santa Ana River is finally free of anyone living there after a historic agreement between Orange County officials, advocates, and US District Judge David O. Carter. For the next 30 days, motels will house at least 700 individuals until everyone figures out a plan for what's next. This represents a dramatic change from years of stasis, lawsuits and protests over an issue that eventually drew national attention. But how long can this relative calm hold?

CREDITS

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Orange County Line

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Training to take down an active shooter
For The Curious Blog

Training to take down an active shooter While politicians and activists argue over gun regulations and mental health services following the shooting in Parkland, Fla., some people are deciding to take things into their own hands –… Read More

Feb 26, 2018

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk
For The Curious Blog

Facing cancer, climber David Roberts reexamines adventuring and extreme risk Read More

Feb 26, 2018

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse
For The Curious Blog

3 reasons why your commute between Ventura and Santa Barbara has gotten even worse It’s been over a month since deadly mudslides washed through Montecito and shut down Highway 101 for weeks. But, even though the highway is now clean, open and back to… Read More

Feb 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed