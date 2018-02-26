After years of hosting a large homeless camp, the Santa Ana River is finally free of anyone living there after a historic agreement between Orange County officials, advocates, and US District Judge David O. Carter. For the next 30 days, motels will house at least 700 individuals until everyone figures out a plan for what's next. This represents a dramatic change from years of stasis, lawsuits and protests over an issue that eventually drew national attention. But how long can this relative calm hold?
Winners, Losers in Santa Ana River Homeless Sweep
And what's next after a federal judge's historic decision
