Winners, Losers in Santa Ana River Homeless Sweep

After years of hosting a large homeless camp, the Santa Ana River is finally free of anyone living there after a historic agreement between Orange County officials, advocates, and US District Judge David O. Carter. For the next 30 days, motels will house at least 700 individuals until everyone figures out a plan for what's next. This represents a dramatic change from years of stasis, lawsuits and protests over an issue that eventually drew national attention. But how long can this relative calm hold?