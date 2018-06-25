ON AIR
A biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to strengthen the LA Times

Local biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong paid $500 million for the Times, along with the San Diego Union Tribune and a few other local papers. He quickly hired Norman Pearlstine as the new executive editor for the Times. Pearlstine has spent some 50 years in journalism. They plan to turn the paper around after years of turmoil, top editors coming and going, and low staff morale.

Jun 25, 2018

Jun 25, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Do undocumented immigrants have a right to due process? 9 MIN, 41 SEC

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that immigrants caught crossing the border illegally should be immediately sent back. No court case, no appearance before a judge, no due process. Trump re-upped his rhetoric this morning. He tweeted that having these immigrants go through the legal process isn’t the way to go -- because it will always be dysfunctional. Also, the Supreme Court issued some big rulings today, including on whether a few voting districts in Texas had been racially gerrymandered. The court ruled that all but one were fine.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

The problems with LA County's child welfare agency 8 MIN, 43 SEC

Ten-year-old Anthony Avalos died in Lancaster last week. He suffered head injuries and was covered in cigarette burns. For years, his home was flagged for potential abuse. Sheriff’s deputies and the Department of Children and Family Services had visited the home, but allowed the boy to stay there.

Guests:
Garrett Therolf, UC Berkeley and Common Sense News (@gtherolf)

More:
Years of abuse allegations reported at Lancaster home before boy died

Is Patrick Soon-Shiong willing to lose money to make the LA Times great again? 16 MIN, 42 SEC

Local biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong paid $500 million for the Los Angeles Times, along with the San Diego Union Tribune and a few other local papers. He quickly hired Norman Pearlstine as the new executive editor for the Times. Pearlstine has spent some 50 years in journalism. He’s been at Time magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News and Forbes. They plan to turn the paper around after years of turmoil, top editors coming and going, low staff morale.


(L) Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of LA Times, with
(R) Norman Pearlstine, the executive editor of LA Times.

Photos courtesy of NantWorks and LA Times. 

Guests:
Patrick Soon-Shiong, Owner of LA Times
Norman Pearlstine, LA Times

More:
Soon-Shiong’s note to readers
New Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong names veteran journalist Norman Pearlstine executive editor
How a biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to rebuild the LA Times

Astronauts in the time of private space exploration 12 MIN, 33 SEC

President Trump wants a Space Force -- a sixth branch of the military -- to tackle space. He says, "It is not enough to merely have an American presence in space. We must have American dominance in space." The Pentagon will look into it. Undoubtedly, Trump is concerned China will be the first to militarize space. China is already there in a commercial way, and so is Russia. Space exploration is rapidly becoming the last frontier for billionaire developers who want to make money on space travel, such as Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk. They are transforming space exploration into a capitalistic enterprise.

Guests:
Christian Davenport, Washington Post (@_chrisdavenport)

More:
The unsung astronauts

CREDITS

Image: (L) Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of LA Times, with (R) Norman Pearlstine, the executive editor of LA Times. Courtesy of NantWorks and LA Times.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

