A biotech billionaire and journalism vet aim to strengthen the LA Times

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that immigrants caught crossing the border illegally should be immediately sent back. No court case, no appearance before a judge, no due process. Trump re-upped his rhetoric this morning. He tweeted that having these immigrants go through the legal process isn’t the way to go -- because it will always be dysfunctional. Also, the Supreme Court issued some big rulings today, including on whether a few voting districts in Texas had been racially gerrymandered. The court ruled that all but one were fine.

Guests:

Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)