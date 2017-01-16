ON AIR
A celebration of African American life and culture

In this special Martin Luther King, Jr. Day broadcast, we look at the drama behind building the African American museum in Washington DC. The novel “Homegoing” traces longstanding trauma of the slave trade. The hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest released a new album after 18 years of silence. And the book “Black Faces, White Spaces” explores the relationship between blacks and the outdoors.

Jan 16, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy

The battle to build Washington DC's African American museum 15 MIN, 44 SEC

The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in September 2016. We talk about the drama behind getting it built and filled with exhibits, including a pair of dolls used to illustrate children’s attitudes toward race.

Guests:
Vinson Cunningham, Writer (@vcunningham)
Jacqueline Woodson, writer of books for children and adolescents (@JackieWoodson)

The difference between being African in America and African-American 13 MIN, 52 SEC

The novel “Homegoing” starts with the slave trade in colonial Ghana, and traces that trauma through generations of Africans and African Americans.

Guests:
Yaa Gyasi, Author

A Tribe Called Quest: 'Thank You 4 Your Service' 13 MIN, 59 SEC

The hip hop juggernaut released all five of its studio albums in the 1990s. Then in fall 2016, they came out with a new album called “We Got It From Here, Thank You 4 Your Service.”

Guests:
Travis Holcombe, Host of Travis Holcombe (@TravisHolcombe)

When you picture a family hiking in the woods, what race do you see? 9 MIN, 26 SEC

The book “Black Faces, White Spaces” explores why our concept of the great outdoors tends to look like the white outdoors.

Guests:
Carolyn Finney, Assistant Professor of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at UC Berkeley. Author of “Black Faces, White Spaces: Reimagining the Relationship of African-Americans to the Great Outdoors.”

