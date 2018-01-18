A story of abuse and neglect raises questions about homeschooling



David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49,

are shown with their children on a Facebook post. Via Facebook

On Sunday, authorities rescued David and Louise Turpin’s 13 children in Perris, California. The victims appeared to be kids because of malnutrition, but seven of them are older than 18 and one is 29. They were given one meal a day, and a shower twice a year. The Turpins are back in court today and face charges of torture. Their home was registered with the California Department of Education as a private school. Many are questioning why homeschooling isn’t more strictly regulated.

Guests:

Rachel Coleman, Coalition for Responsible Home Education

