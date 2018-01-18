Photo: David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, of Perris (Photos courtesy of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)
A story of abuse and neglect raises questions about homeschooling
The house in the Inland Empire where 13 kids and adults were being imprisoned and abused was licensed as a home school. Almost anyone can operate a home school in California. We look at why these schools are so loosely regulated.
The second Women’s March takes place this weekend, amid a divide in the movement. We find out why there’s dispute over the goals of the protest. And what marchers have done in the year since 2017’s historic demonstrations.
Guests:
Farah Stockman, The New York Times (@fstockman)
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49,
are shown with their children on a Facebook post. Via Facebook
On Sunday, authorities rescued David and Louise Turpin’s 13 children in Perris, California. The victims appeared to be kids because of malnutrition, but seven of them are older than 18 and one is 29. They were given one meal a day, and a shower twice a year. The Turpins are back in court today and face charges of torture. Their home was registered with the California Department of Education as a private school. Many are questioning why homeschooling isn’t more strictly regulated.
Guests:
Rachel Coleman, Coalition for Responsible Home Education
More:
The Turpin child abuse story fits a widespread and disturbing homeschooling pattern
Marcus Victor Lopez (center) and his sons, Victor Chimaway Lopez (left)
and Marcus Victor Oliver Lopez (right). Photo by Jonathan Bastian.
Montecito is dealing with months of cleanup after deadly mudslides hit last week, killing 20 people and damaging scores of homes. Some areas are still under evacuation orders. KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian reports on one family who refuses to leave --- they’ve lived in Montecito for more than 100 years.
Guests:
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)
More:
Three still missing
Southern California mudslides: 17 dead, others missing
The NRA donated at least $30 million to Donald Trump’s campaign. But the FBI is now investigating whether some of that money was funneled from a Russian banker named Alexander Torskin. That would be illegal -- using foreign money to influence elections.
Guests:
Peter Stone, McClatchy Newspapers
More:
FBI investigating whether Russian money went to NRA to help Trump
The Arizona Senate race for Republican Jeff Flake’s seat is shaping up to be one of the the most hard fought and interesting races in the country. On one side is the infamous Sheriff Joe Arpaio. On the other: a bisexual Democrat who spent part of her childhood living in an abandoned gas station.
Guests:
Matthew Yglesias, Vox (@mattyglesias)
More:
Arizona’s already very complicated Senate race, explained
