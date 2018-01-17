ON AIR
A White House filled with 'gobsmacking dysfunction'

What does author Michael Wolff make of the president’s reaction to his book “Fire and Fury?” We talk to him about his time inside the White House, and what Steve Bannon might say to Robert Mueller’s investigators.

Jan 17, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

'Fire and Fury' book cover image. Courtesy of Henry Holt & Co.

Michael Wolff: Trump may be the most famous liar who's ever lived 18 MIN, 23 SEC

What does author Michael Wolff make of the president's reaction to his book "Fire and Fury?" He says "it's nutso." We talk to him about his time inside the White House, and what Steve Bannon might say to Robert Mueller's investigators.


Michael Wolff by David Bailey. 

Guests:
Michael Wolff, author, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”

Fire and Fury

Michael Wolff

Why doesn't the 'do not call' list work? 8 MIN, 40 SEC

Whatever happened to the “do not call” list? It still exists, but robocallers and scammers can easily get around it. We find out why, and whether you should ever answer your phone again.

Guests:
Simon van Zuylen-Wood, journalist (@svzwood)

More:
How robo-callers outwitted the government and completely wrecked the Do Not Call list

The value of bitcoin and future for cryptocurrencies 12 MIN, 4 SEC

In December, the value of one bitcoin skyrocketed to $19,000. But in the past 24 hours, that value dropped to $9,700. It’s been called a cryptocurrency bloodbath. Is this the bursting of the bitcoin bubble? Or just another fluctuation in a currency no one really understands.

Guests:
Derek Thompson, The Atlantic (@DKThomp)
Steven Johnson, journalist (@stevenbjohnson)

More:
Cryptocurrency bloodbath continues as bitcoin falls below $10,000

What Google learns when you use its arts and culture app 5 MIN, 31 SEC

Google has a fun app that pairs your face with a work of art. To use it, you upload your photo. But are you unwittingly sharing private information? Is Google building a massive database of selfies and what could it do with that information?

Guests:
Hamza Shaban, The Washington Post (@hshaban)

More:
A Google app that matches your face to artwork is wildly popular. It’s also raising privacy concerns

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

