'Fire and Fury' book cover image. Courtesy of Henry Holt & Co.
A White House filled with 'gobsmacking dysfunction'
What does author Michael Wolff make of the president’s reaction to his book “Fire and Fury?” We talk to him about his time inside the White House, and what Steve Bannon might say to Robert Mueller’s investigators.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Michael Wolff by David Bailey.
Guests:
Michael Wolff, author, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”
Michael Wolff
Whatever happened to the “do not call” list? It still exists, but robocallers and scammers can easily get around it. We find out why, and whether you should ever answer your phone again.
Guests:
Simon van Zuylen-Wood, journalist (@svzwood)
More:
How robo-callers outwitted the government and completely wrecked the Do Not Call list
In December, the value of one bitcoin skyrocketed to $19,000. But in the past 24 hours, that value dropped to $9,700. It’s been called a cryptocurrency bloodbath. Is this the bursting of the bitcoin bubble? Or just another fluctuation in a currency no one really understands.
Guests:
Derek Thompson, The Atlantic (@DKThomp)
Steven Johnson, journalist (@stevenbjohnson)
More:
Cryptocurrency bloodbath continues as bitcoin falls below $10,000
Google has a fun app that pairs your face with a work of art. To use it, you upload your photo. But are you unwittingly sharing private information? Is Google building a massive database of selfies and what could it do with that information?
Guests:
Hamza Shaban, The Washington Post (@hshaban)
More:
A Google app that matches your face to artwork is wildly popular. It’s also raising privacy concerns
