After a successful uterus transplant, a healthy birth

It’s a boy! For the first time in the US, a woman who received a uterus transplant has given birth. Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas made the announcement on Friday. We learn about the mother and the uterus donor, risks behind the transplant and birth, and whether this will - or should - be a viable option for women across the U.S.

Dec 04, 2017

Can the president be charged with obstruction of justice? 9 MIN, 58 SEC

Can the president be charged with obstruction of justice? A tweet by Donald Trump - or maybe his lawyer - is raising the question. His lawyer says the president can’t be guilty of obstruction of justice because, well, he’s the president. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether a baker can refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. The baker says it’s his First Amendment right to say no.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Exclusive: Trump lawyer claims the "President cannot obstruct justice"

What is Alliance Defending Freedom? 10 MIN, 17 SEC

Attorneys arguing on behalf of cakemaker Jack Phillips are part of a massive legal organization called Alliance Defending Freedom. That’s a conservative Christian “legal army” committed to defending Christians whom – they say – are being punished for living by their religious convictions.

Guests:
Sarah Posner, Nation Institute (@sarahposner)

More:
The Christian Legal Army Behind ‘Masterpiece Cakeshop’

New head of LA Weekly shares his vision for the paper 9 MIN, 1 SEC

After more than a month of secrecy, we now know that the LA Weekly’s new owners include attorneys, investors, a boutique hotel developer, and real estate developer. All of them are men, and most seem to have stronger ties to Orange County than to Los Angeles. One of them is Brian Calle. He used to be the opinion editor for the Orange County Register and 10 other Southern California News Group papers.

Guests:
Brian Calle, LA Weekly

More:
LA Weekly

The anniversary of an insurrection that lead to the Civil War 10 MIN, 59 SEC

Abolitionist John Brown was executed December 2, 1859 -- more than a month after his raid on Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. The armed revolt he led was quickly extinguished.

Guests:
Mike Schlitt, Historian and Producer, 'The Document' (@schlitthappenz)

Giving birth via uterus transplant: Should that be a viable option for women? 6 MIN, 53 SEC

For the first time in the U.S., a woman who received a uterus transplant has given birth. Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas announced it on Friday. That’s where the woman got the transplant; she was born without a uterus. We learn about the mother and the uterus donor, risks behind the transplant and birth, and whether it will - or should - be a viable option for women across the U.S.

Guests:
Dina Fine Maron, Scientific American (@dina_maron)

More:
Exclusive: First U.S. Baby Born After a Uterus Transplant
How to Birth a Baby from a Donated Uterus

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

