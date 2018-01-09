ON AIR
After Thomas Fire, mudslides threaten Santa Barbara

Heavy rains and mudslides near Santa Barbara have become deadly. Several people have died and more are trapped in their homes. A 30-mile stretch of the 101 freeway from Ventura to Santa Barbara is closed due to mud.

Jan 09, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Mudslides in Montecito. Photo by Kathryn Barnes.

Dealing with dangerous mud in Santa Barbara 8 MIN, 18 SEC

Heavy rains and mudslides have become deadly. Several people have died. More are trapped in their homes. The 101 freeway from Ventura to Santa Barbara is closed because of the mud -- that’s 30 miles.


Mudslides in Montecito. Photo by Kathryn Barnes.

Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)

More:
At least 5 dead as heavy rains trigger flooding, mudflows and freeway closures across Southern California

Amid Hep A outbreak, San Diego sweeps homeless population 6 MIN, 57 SEC

San Diego is evacuating homeless encampments along the San Diego River, which is polluted with trash and human feces. The evacuations come as San Diego continues to battle a Hepatitis A outbreak that has killed 20 people. However, it’s unclear where the homeless will go.

Guests:
Joshua E. Smith, San Diego Union-Tribune (@jemersmith)

More:
Unprecedented crackdown continues on homeless camps along San Diego River

Nation's second largest school district much find new leader 8 MIN, 36 SEC

LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King said she’s retiring this June. She has cancer and hasn’t been on the job since the school year began. She’s known for raising graduation rates to record levels, and letting kids quickly make up credits for classes they failed. Meanwhile, Acting Superintendent Vivian Ekchian has been filling in.

Guests:
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times (@howardblume )

More:
Without Michelle King, LAUSD needs a superintendent willing to hold feet to the fire
LAUSD chief Michelle King won't return from medical leave for cancer, plans to retire

What's it like being the last person to speak your language? 15 MIN, 4 SEC

Amadeo García García is the last man in the world who can speak the Taushiro language. His tribe once numbered in the thousands in the Amazon basin in Peru. But the Taushiro have succumbed to the encroachment of people with guns and new diseases.

Guests:
Nicholas Casey, New York Times (@caseysjournal)

More:
Thousands Once Spoke His Language in the Amazon. Now, He’s the Only One.

What Ed Royce's retirement says about Orange County politics 7 MIN, 18 SEC

The Democratic party thinks it has the momentum to take back the House this November. To do that, they’ll need to flip half a dozen districts in a Republican stronghold: Orange County. Democrats got some good news yesterday when Republican Congressman Ed Royce of Fullerton announced he won’t run for re-election this year.

Guests:
Raphe Sonenshein, Cal State LA

More:
Everything you need to know about the suddenly wide-open race for an Orange County congressional district

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The business of legal weed poses banking challenges
For The Curious Blog

The business of legal weed poses banking challenges Businesses that grow or sell cannabis still face a challenge when it comes to what to do with the money they make. At the Higher Path dispensary in Sherman Oaks,… Read More

Jan 08, 2018

Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries
For The Curious Blog

Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries Where can you buy recreational pot in California? The Cannifornian made this map. Remember, you have to be at least 21 to buy recreational marijuana. If you’re looking for medicinal… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive?
For The Curious Blog

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive? When it comes to alcohol, there are tests to determine whether a driver gets a DUI. If your blood alcohol level is .08 or above, you cannot be on the… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

