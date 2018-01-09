Mudslides in Montecito. Photo by Kathryn Barnes.
After Thomas Fire, mudslides threaten Santa Barbara
Heavy rains and mudslides near Santa Barbara have become deadly. Several people have died and more are trapped in their homes. A 30-mile stretch of the 101 freeway from Ventura to Santa Barbara is closed due to mud.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Heavy rains and mudslides have become deadly. Several people have died. More are trapped in their homes. The 101 freeway from Ventura to Santa Barbara is closed because of the mud -- that’s 30 miles.
Mudslides in Montecito. Photo by Kathryn Barnes.
Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara
Jonathan Bastian, Morning Anchor, Santa Barbara (@jwbastian)
More:
At least 5 dead as heavy rains trigger flooding, mudflows and freeway closures across Southern California
San Diego is evacuating homeless encampments along the San Diego River, which is polluted with trash and human feces. The evacuations come as San Diego continues to battle a Hepatitis A outbreak that has killed 20 people. However, it’s unclear where the homeless will go.
Guests:
Joshua E. Smith, San Diego Union-Tribune (@jemersmith)
More:
Unprecedented crackdown continues on homeless camps along San Diego River
LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King said she’s retiring this June. She has cancer and hasn’t been on the job since the school year began. She’s known for raising graduation rates to record levels, and letting kids quickly make up credits for classes they failed. Meanwhile, Acting Superintendent Vivian Ekchian has been filling in.
Guests:
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times (@howardblume )
More:
Without Michelle King, LAUSD needs a superintendent willing to hold feet to the fire
LAUSD chief Michelle King won't return from medical leave for cancer, plans to retire
Amadeo García García is the last man in the world who can speak the Taushiro language. His tribe once numbered in the thousands in the Amazon basin in Peru. But the Taushiro have succumbed to the encroachment of people with guns and new diseases.
Guests:
Nicholas Casey, New York Times (@caseysjournal)
More:
Thousands Once Spoke His Language in the Amazon. Now, He’s the Only One.
The Democratic party thinks it has the momentum to take back the House this November. To do that, they’ll need to flip half a dozen districts in a Republican stronghold: Orange County. Democrats got some good news yesterday when Republican Congressman Ed Royce of Fullerton announced he won’t run for re-election this year.
Guests:
Raphe Sonenshein, Cal State LA
More:
Everything you need to know about the suddenly wide-open race for an Orange County congressional district
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Golden Globes: #MeToo and President Oprah? This year’s Golden Globes show has been praised for its feminist embrace of #MeToo. Hundreds of guests wore black on the red carpet. But what happens now that those black dresses are back in the closet? And Oprah brought down the house with her impassioned speech, generating talk of President Oprah.
Inside the making of 'Stranger Things' Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s.
National security reporter on Washington's 'marketplace of secrets' Former New York Times reporter James Risen broke the NSA wiretapping story, but his paper refused to publish it for more than a year. Editors believed Bush administration officials who said publishing the piece would damage national security. Risen talks about the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Times and the White House over national security information.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The business of legal weed poses banking challenges Businesses that grow or sell cannabis still face a challenge when it comes to what to do with the money they make. At the Higher Path dispensary in Sherman Oaks,… Read More
Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries Where can you buy recreational pot in California? The Cannifornian made this map. Remember, you have to be at least 21 to buy recreational marijuana. If you’re looking for medicinal… Read More