Aftermath of the 7.1 magnitude quake in Mexico

We get the latest from Mexico City on the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck yesterday, and the rescue efforts. Hundreds of people have died. Buildings collapsed. We look at why Mexico City is particularly vulnerable to destruction from earthquakes. And will California ever get an early warning system?

Sep 20, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico September 20, 2017. (Henry Romero/Reuters)

Quake devastates central Mexico: Extent of the damage and relief efforts 12 MIN, 36 SEC

We get the latest from Mexico City on the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck yesterday, and the rescue efforts. Hundreds of people have died. Buildings collapsed. We look at why Mexico City is particularly vulnerable to destruction from earthquakes. And will California ever get an early warning system?

Guests:
Lucy Jones, US Geological Survey (@DrLucyJones)
Eric Martin, Bloomberg News (@EMPosts)

As hepatitis A outbreak hits LA, public health officials scramble to vaccinate the homeless 7 MIN, 32 SEC

There’s an outbreak of hepatitis A in San Diego, and now Los Angeles County. It’s affecting the homeless population and those who work with them. The disease isn’t usually life threatening, but it’s highly contagious and a major public health issue.

Guests:
Seira Kurian, LA County Department of Public Health

More:
Health officials declare hepatitis A outbreak in L.A. County
Public Health Announces Hepatitis A Outbreak in LA County

Republicans are trying to repeal Obamacare again -- will they succeed? 9 MIN, 38 SEC

The Obamacare repeal and replace plan is back from the dead and now. Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy say they’re very close to getting the 51 votes needed to pass their bill by the September 30th deadline. Cassidy and Graham say this plan will give more control to states. But last night, Jimmy Kimmel used his stand up to call Cassidy a liar.

Guests:
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )

More:
I’ve covered the GOP repeal plans since day one. Graham-Cassidy is the most radical.
Obamacare 101: What would the Graham-Cassidy repeal bill do?

Lari Pittman puts a lot of sexual imagery into his paintings -- but don't overthink it 8 MIN, 36 SEC

Lari Pittman’s work has been shown at every major museum in LA. He’s on the board at MOCA and the Hammer. He’s been a tenured professor at UCLA since the late ‘90s. Museum director Lisa Phillips says that Lari Pittman is one of the most important painters of his generation because he bucked the minimalist trend before it was fashionable to do so.

Guests:
Lari Pittman, Los Angeles-based contemporary artist

CREDITS

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

