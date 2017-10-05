Photo: People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 4, 2017. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)
An incomplete profile of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock
The man who shot and killed 58 people in Las Vegas on Sunday was a big time gambler, winning and losing tens of thousands of dollars at a sitting, and earning VIP status. He had reserved hotel rooms near other music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Rick Velotta, Las Vegas Review-Journal (@RickVelotta)
Paddock’s game of choice, video poker, allowed him to blend in
On Sunday night, as reports of the mass shooting in Las Vegas came out, so did false information about it. Fake victims, fake suspects, and conspiracy theories flooded YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Google. Some fake news videos and posts were ranked high in search results, alongside legitimate stories.
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
The New York Times published a report today detailing nearly three decades of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. The people bringing those claims include actress Ashley Judd, current and former employees, and other film industry workers. Weinstein has publicly supported women’s rights, but behind the scenes, apparently took advantage of his power with young women.
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)
Decades of Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Harvey Weinstein
Marsha P. Johnson was a beloved transgender activist who was found dead in the Hudson River 25 years ago. It was ruled a suicide. Now a new investigation finds evidence that she may have been killed.
Marsha P. Johnson. (Photo credit: Netflix)
David France, nvestigative reporter, and director of the documentary “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” (@ByDavidFrance)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
