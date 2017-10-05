ON AIR
An incomplete profile of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock

The man who shot and killed 58 people in Las Vegas on Sunday was a big time gambler, winning and losing tens of thousands of dollars at a sitting, and earning VIP status. He had reserved hotel rooms near other music festivals, including Lollapalooza in Chicago.

COMING SOON

Oct 05, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: People gather at a makeshift memorial in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard following the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 4, 2017. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Who was Stephen Paddock? 10 MIN, 57 SEC

More details are coming out about Stephen Paddock, who shot and killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 in Las Vegas on Sunday. He was a big time gambler, winning and losing tens of thousands of dollars at a sitting, and earning VIP status. He had reserved hotel rooms near other music festivals, like Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Guests:
Rick Velotta, Las Vegas Review-Journal (@RickVelotta)

More:
Paddock’s game of choice, video poker, allowed him to blend in

How fake news spread so easily in the wake of the Vegas shooting 8 MIN, 32 SEC

On Sunday night, as reports of the mass shooting in Las Vegas came out, so did false information about it. Fake victims, fake suspects, and conspiracy theories flooded YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Google. Some fake news videos and posts were ranked high in search results, alongside legitimate stories.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

Studio executive Harvey Weinstein faces sexual harassment allegations 8 MIN, 58 SEC

The New York Times published a report today detailing nearly three decades of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. The people bringing those claims include actress Ashley Judd, current and former employees, and other film industry workers. Weinstein has publicly supported women’s rights, but behind the scenes, apparently took advantage of his power with young women.

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
Decades of Sexual Harassment Accusations Against Harvey Weinstein

Investigating the death of Marsha P. Johnson, known as the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement 17 MIN, 33 SEC

Marsha P. Johnson was a beloved transgender activist who was found dead in the Hudson River 25 years ago. It was ruled a suicide. Now a new investigation finds evidence that she may have been killed.


Marsha P. Johnson. (Photo credit: Netflix)

Guests:
David France, nvestigative reporter, and director of the documentary “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” (@ByDavidFrance)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

