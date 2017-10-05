An incomplete profile of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock

More details are coming out about Stephen Paddock, who shot and killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 in Las Vegas on Sunday. He was a big time gambler, winning and losing tens of thousands of dollars at a sitting, and earning VIP status. He had reserved hotel rooms near other music festivals, like Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Rick Velotta, Las Vegas Review-Journal (@RickVelotta)

