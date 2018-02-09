ON AIR
An incredible solo journey across Antarctica

In 2015, retired British Army officer Henry Worsley tried to walk from one end of Antarctica to the other -- alone, with no support. He pulled his 325 pound sled of provisions by his waist. Sometimes on skis, sometimes by foot, he made his way across more than 900 miles. He was 55 years old.

Feb 09, 2018

Photograph of Henry Worsley said, “I’m having a cup of tea and I’m going to be fine” courtesy Joanna Worsley.

Hollywood producer Jill Messick commits suicide 8 MIN, 37 SEC

Rose McGowan was among the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, saying he raped her during the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. McGowan’s manager at the time of the alleged rape was Jill Messick, who went on to work for Miramax. Messick killed herself on Wednesday. She struggled with bipolar disorder and depression for years. Her family says her death was connected to McGowan’s statements and the relentless media scrutiny.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

'He pushed himself against obliterating conditions' -- one man's trans-Antarctic journey 17 MIN, 20 SEC

Frank Wild, Ernest Shackleton, Eric Marshall, and Jameson Adams on the deck of
the Nimrod. In 1909, they made it to within 97 miles of the South Pole.
Credit: Royal Geographic Society.


Ernest Shackleton’s ship the Endurance. In 1915, the ship became encased
in ice and sank into the Weddell Sea, leaving the crew marooned.
Photo by Frank Hurley.


Henry and Joanna Worsley at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in
Washington DC in 2015. Photograph courtesy Joanna Worsley.


Henry Worsley called Joanna and said, “I’m having a cup of tea
and I’m going to be fine.” Photograph courtesy Joanna Worsley.


Joanna, Max, and Alicia Worsley travelled to South Georgia Island in 2017. 
Photograph by Roger Pimenta.


Writer David Grann. Photo courtesy of the New Yorker.

Guests:
David Grann, Author of “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” and “The Lost City of Z” ; The New Yorker

More:
THE WHITE DARKNESS

Clint Eastwood casts real-life heroes in '15:17 to Paris' 13 MIN, 26 SEC

Our critics review Clint Eastwood’s “15:17 to Paris,” which stars the real-life men who thwarted a terrorist attack on a train in 2015; the live-action adaptation of the Beatrix Potter classic “Peter Rabbit;” and the final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed.”

Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic, Variety (@theAmyNicholson)
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)

Opening weekend preview of Pyeongchang Olympics 9 MIN, 6 SEC

The Olympics opening ceremony has already happened in Pyeongchang. But because South Korea is 17 hours ahead of the U.S., we get to watch it tonight. Some events already started, and a bunch more will take place this weekend.

Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They'll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned…

