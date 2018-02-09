An incredible solo journey across Antarctica

In 2015, retired British Army officer Henry Worsley tried to walk from one end of Antarctica to the other -- alone, with no support. He pulled his 325 pound sled of provisions by his waist. Sometimes on skis, sometimes by foot, he made his way across more than 900 miles. He was 55 years old.



Frank Wild, Ernest Shackleton, Eric Marshall, and Jameson Adams on the deck of

the Nimrod. In 1909, they made it to within 97 miles of the South Pole.

Credit: Royal Geographic Society.



Ernest Shackleton’s ship the Endurance. In 1915, the ship became encased

in ice and sank into the Weddell Sea, leaving the crew marooned.

Photo by Frank Hurley.



Henry and Joanna Worsley at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in

Washington DC in 2015. Photograph courtesy Joanna Worsley.



Henry Worsley called Joanna and said, “I’m having a cup of tea

and I’m going to be fine.” Photograph courtesy Joanna Worsley.



Joanna, Max, and Alicia Worsley travelled to South Georgia Island in 2017.

Photograph by Roger Pimenta.



Guests:

David Grann, Author of “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” and “The Lost City of Z” ; The New Yorker

