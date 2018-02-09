Photograph of Henry Worsley said, “I’m having a cup of tea and I’m going to be fine” courtesy Joanna Worsley.
An incredible solo journey across Antarctica
In 2015, retired British Army officer Henry Worsley tried to walk from one end of Antarctica to the other -- alone, with no support. He pulled his 325 pound sled of provisions by his waist. Sometimes on skis, sometimes by foot, he made his way across more than 900 miles. He was 55 years old.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Rose McGowan was among the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, saying he raped her during the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. McGowan’s manager at the time of the alleged rape was Jill Messick, who went on to work for Miramax. Messick killed herself on Wednesday. She struggled with bipolar disorder and depression for years. Her family says her death was connected to McGowan’s statements and the relentless media scrutiny.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
In 2015, retired British Army officer Henry Worsley tried to walk from one end of Antarctica to the other -- alone, with no support. He pulled his 325 pound sled of provisions by his waist. Sometimes on skis, sometimes by foot, he made his way across more than 900 miles. He was 55 years old.
Frank Wild, Ernest Shackleton, Eric Marshall, and Jameson Adams on the deck of
the Nimrod. In 1909, they made it to within 97 miles of the South Pole.
Credit: Royal Geographic Society.
Ernest Shackleton’s ship the Endurance. In 1915, the ship became encased
in ice and sank into the Weddell Sea, leaving the crew marooned.
Photo by Frank Hurley.
Henry and Joanna Worsley at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in
Washington DC in 2015. Photograph courtesy Joanna Worsley.
Henry Worsley called Joanna and said, “I’m having a cup of tea
and I’m going to be fine.” Photograph courtesy Joanna Worsley.
Joanna, Max, and Alicia Worsley travelled to South Georgia Island in 2017.
Photograph by Roger Pimenta.
Writer David Grann. Photo courtesy of the New Yorker.
Guests:
David Grann, Author of “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” and “The Lost City of Z” ; The New Yorker
More:
THE WHITE DARKNESS
Our critics review Clint Eastwood’s “15:17 to Paris,” which stars the real-life men who thwarted a terrorist attack on a train in 2015; the live-action adaptation of the Beatrix Potter classic “Peter Rabbit;” and the final installment of the Fifty Shades trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed.”
Guests:
Amy Nicholson, Film Critic, Variety (@theAmyNicholson)
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
The Olympics opening ceremony has already happened in Pyeongchang. But because South Korea is 17 hours ahead of the U.S., we get to watch it tonight. Some events already started, and a bunch more will take place this weekend.
Guests:
Christian Bordal, Producer, 'Press Play' (@ChristianBordal)
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
From Nigeria to LA, painter Njideka Akunyili Crosby becomes a star Njideka Akunyili Crosby is one of the most sought-after young painters in the art world right now. She won a Macarthur Genius grant. Her paintings sell for millions of dollars to private collectors and museums like LACMA and the Whitney.
How will LA billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong run the LA Times? The richest man in Los Angeles is buying the LA Times for $500 million. Biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong made his fortune by selling a cancer drug, he owns minority stake in the Lakers, and has schmoozed with politicians like Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But ethics watchdogs have pointed out red flags in his financial dealings.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy blasts Tesla into space SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket today from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. They used a historic launch pad -- the same one that sent Neil Armstrong to the moon. The rocket is carrying Elon Musk’s personal Tesla Roadster.
Oscar-nominated 'Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405' looks at art and anxiety At the center of the Oscar-nominated short -- “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405” -- is Mindy Alper, an artist who suffers from mental illness. She finds beauty and inspiration in unexpected places, like the 405.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
What can LA Olympic planners learn from the Winter Games in South Korea? Among the throngs headed to Pyeonchang for the Winter Olympics this week is a small delegation from Los Angeles. They’ll be taking careful notes about how well South Korea has planned… Read More
Njideka Akunyili Crosby: From Nigeria to LA Njideka Akunyili Crosby didn’t pick up a paintbrush until she was 16 years old and was taking a community college class in Philadelphia. Now she’s 35 and is one of… Read More