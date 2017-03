Many felt shock and disgust following revelations that nude and degrading photos of female Marines were being circulated on Facebook without their knowledge. We meet a former female Marine who was shocked to read the lewd comments by her fellow Marines and find out what it’s like to be woman fighting for the country.

Guests:

Kate Campbell, former military police officer

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations; Author (@gaylelemmon)

More:

