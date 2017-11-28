ON AIR
Are you a jerk? How to tell

With sexual assault allegations, insults issued from certain corridors of power and Twitter, it seems like jerks are everywhere. In this age of rudeness, how can you tell if you’re among the jerky masses? A UC Riverside professor has studied “jerkitude.”

Nov 28, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of a crowd of people courtesy of James Cridland

A month before weed becomes legal, many cities are dazed and confused 14 MIN, 52 SEC

Recreational weed will be legal on January 1. But it may not be easily available. Many cities and counties in California need to create their own regulations for pot shops and growers. We find out which cities have their act together. Los Angeles is not one of them.

Guests:
Brett Vapnek, Business owner
Hilary Bricken, Harris Bricken / Canna Law Group (@CannaBizLawyer)

Are you seeing the world through jerk goggles? 9 MIN, 9 SEC

Maybe it’s an understatement to say we’re living in a world of jerks. Do we need to list the reasons why? There are the sexual assault allegations, insults issued from certain corridors of power… Twitter. So how do you know if you may be among the jerky masses?


Eric Schwitzgebel teaches at UC Riverside. Photo credit: David D. Schwitzgebel.

Guests:
Eric Schwitzgebel, University of California Riverside, author of the blog “The Splintered Mind” (@eschwitz)

More:
How to Tell If You’re a Jerk

American Nazis hoped to hit Hollywood by blowing up homes of famous Jews 14 MIN, 41 SEC

Adolf Hitler actively tried to control the message Hollywood movies sent about Germany during World War II. Los Angeles was fertile ground for Nazi groups. One Jewish man saw the threat and created a network of spies to undermine them.

Guests:
Steven Ross, University of Southern California, author of “Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America”

Hip-hop dominates Grammy nominations 8 MIN, 17 SEC

The Grammys have long been criticized for awarding safe, traditional, mostly white artists. But this year, not a single white artist is nominated for Record of the Year. The Recording Academy has finally fully embraced hip-hop in its top categories. Jay-Z leads the nominees with eight for his album “4:44,” followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven for “Damn.”

Guests:
Mikey Fresh, Vibe.com (@MikeyFresh1)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

