Are you a jerk? How to tell
With sexual assault allegations, insults issued from certain corridors of power and Twitter, it seems like jerks are everywhere. In this age of rudeness, how can you tell if you’re among the jerky masses? A UC Riverside professor has studied “jerkitude.”
Recreational weed will be legal on January 1. But it may not be easily available. Many cities and counties in California need to create their own regulations for pot shops and growers. We find out which cities have their act together. Los Angeles is not one of them.
Brett Vapnek, Business owner
Hilary Bricken, Harris Bricken / Canna Law Group (@CannaBizLawyer)
Eric Schwitzgebel teaches at UC Riverside and has studied "jerkitude." How do you know if you may be among the jerky masses?
Eric Schwitzgebel teaches at UC Riverside. Photo credit: David D. Schwitzgebel.
Eric Schwitzgebel, University of California Riverside, author of the blog “The Splintered Mind” (@eschwitz)
Adolf Hitler actively tried to control the message Hollywood movies sent about Germany during World War II. Los Angeles was fertile ground for Nazi groups. One Jewish man saw the threat and created a network of spies to undermine them.
Steven Ross, University of Southern California, author of “Hitler in Los Angeles: How Jews Foiled Nazi Plots Against Hollywood and America”
The Grammys have long been criticized for awarding safe, traditional, mostly white artists. But this year, not a single white artist is nominated for Record of the Year. The Recording Academy has finally fully embraced hip-hop in its top categories. Jay-Z leads the nominees with eight for his album “4:44,” followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven for “Damn.”
Mikey Fresh, Vibe.com (@MikeyFresh1)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
