Are you a jerk? How to tell

Maybe it’s an understatement to say we’re living in a world of jerks. Do we need to list the reasons why? There are the sexual assault allegations, insults issued from certain corridors of power… Twitter. So how do you know if you may be among the jerky masses?



Eric Schwitzgebel teaches at UC Riverside. Photo credit: David D. Schwitzgebel.

Guests:

Eric Schwitzgebel, University of California Riverside, author of the blog “The Splintered Mind” (@eschwitz)

More:

How to Tell If You’re a Jerk

