As SCOTUS allows limited travel ban, what's the state of vetting foreigners?

The Supreme Court partially lifted the stay on President Trump’s travel ban, and agreed to consider the case when it starts its new term in the fall. The three-month ban was designed to give the government time to review and tighten the vetting process for foreigners coming to the U.S. from six Muslim-majority countries. Since the government has had several months to review its vetting and security processes, is the ban even needed anymore?