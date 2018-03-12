As White House rolls out gun proposals, where does Betsy DeVos stand?

The White House on Sunday rolled out gun policy proposals, including giving teachers “rigorous firearms training,” tightening background checks, and banning bump stocks, among other things. But there’s no raising the minimum age to buy a gun, which Trump previously said he supported. We also look at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ stance on gun policy, and what she’s done in her term.
Guests:
David Nakamura, Washington Post (@davidnakamura)
Caitlin Emma, Politico (@caitlinzemma)
More:
