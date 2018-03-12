As White House rolls out gun proposals, where does Betsy DeVos stand?

Porn star Stormy Daniels is offering to return $130,000 she says she was paid to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump before he became president. In exchange, Daniels wants to speak freely, and share any photos, texts or videos she has relating to Trump. The offer follows news last week that the president’s lawyer used a Trump organization email account to secure Daniels’ payment in 2016. Some legal experts say that’s likely a violation of federal election law.

