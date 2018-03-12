ON AIR
DONATE!

As White House rolls out gun proposals, where does Betsy DeVos stand?

The White House on Sunday rolled out gun policy proposals, including giving teachers "rigorous firearms training," tightening background checks, and banning bump stocks. But there's no raising the minimum age to buy a gun, which Trump previously said he supported. We also look at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' stance on gun policy, and what she's done in her term.

Mar 12, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

What are the White House's gun policy proposals, and where does Education Secretary DeVos stand? 9 MIN, 29 SEC

The White House on Sunday rolled out gun policy proposals, including giving teachers “rigorous firearms training,” tightening background checks, and banning bump stocks, among other things. But there’s no raising the minimum age to buy a gun, which Trump previously said he supported. We also look at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ stance on gun policy, and what she’s done in her term.

Guests:
David Nakamura, Washington Post (@davidnakamura)
Caitlin Emma, Politico (@caitlinzemma)

More:
White House vows to help arm teachers and backs off raising age for buying guns
DeVos touts Trump plan to arm school staff

Will Pennsylvania's election affect the midterms? 8 MIN, 22 SEC

Voters in Southwestern Pennsylvania will choose a new Congressman on Tuesday. Their last representative, Tim Murphy, resigned after news broke that he asked his mistress to get an abortion. Voters will elect either Democrat Conor Lamb or Republican Rick Saccone. It’s a close race, but Lamb is leading in the polls. Some say Lamb’s campaign could be a good road map for Democrats who want to win back Trump-country in the midterms.

Guests:
Eliza Griswold, the New Yorker (@elizagriswold)

Stormy Daniels' hush money and federal election law 9 MIN, 23 SEC

Porn star Stormy Daniels is offering to return $130,000 she says she was paid to keep quiet about an affair she had with Trump before he became president. In exchange, Daniels wants to speak freely, and share any photos, texts or videos she has relating to Trump. The offer follows news last week that the president’s lawyer used a Trump organization email account to secure Daniels’ payment in 2016. Some legal experts say that’s likely a violation of federal election law.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
New evidence the Stormy Daniels payment may have violated election law

Gearing up for SXSW 11 MIN, 13 SEC

SXSW - the music, film, and interactive media festival - is about to take over Austin, Texas. Hundreds of bands and 200,000 visitors will take part in nine days of creative frenzy. KCRW is there.

Guests:
Jason Bentley, Host, 'Morning Becomes Eclectic;' KCRW Music Director (@jason_bentley)

USC's March Madness snub 7 MIN, 59 SEC

The NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament begins Tuesday. USC has twice made it to the Final Four, but this year wasn’t selected as one of the 68 teams to compete.

Guests:
Matt 'Money' Smith, 'Petros and Money' (@mattmoneysmith)

CREDITS

Photo: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2018. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

